Kicking off Congress' 'Pratigya rally' in Gorakhpur, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, lauded her late grandmother's bravery on Sunday. Stating that late PM Indira Gandhi knew that she could be murdered, she added that her (Indira) never bowed down. Promising to never break people's faith, she added that if 40% women came to politics, it would change the face of politics. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Priyanka: 'She knew she would be killed'

"She (ex-PM Indira Gandhi) knew that she would be murdered on this day. Before going to school, I and my brother used to meet her every day. On this day, she told my brother that if something happened to me do not cry. She knew she will be killed, but never bowed down. For her, there was nothing greater than your faith in her. It's because of her teachings that I'm standing in front of you & I'll also never break your faith," said Priyanka Gandhi.

She added, "I want to tell my sisters: I'll fight for you, Congress will fight for you. I want to give the power to you so that you can fight your struggle. When 40% women will come in the politics, they will change the face of politics".

Meanwhile, paying tributes to Indira Gandhi, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "At that time she was called 'Gungi Gudiya'. But when she got the opportunity, she showed how a nation should be run, how its unity & integrity be maintained, how farmers should be respected. When a need arose she sacrificed herself. The opposition called her Durga ka avatar".



Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign and has been leading from the front.

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, allying with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Meanwhile, AAP, JDU, AIMIM, Shiv Sena and TMC have also announced that they will contest polls.