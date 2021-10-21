Taking a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, requested him to not act against a few women police officers who posed for a photo with her. Sharing the photo, she stated, "If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it. It does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policemen". Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was briefly detained by Lucknow police while enroute to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody.

Priyanka Gandhi: 'Punish me, not policewomen'

खबर आ रही है कि इस तस्वीर से योगी जी इतने व्यथित हो गए कि इन महिला पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं।



अगर मेरे साथ तस्वीर लेना गुनाह है तो इसकी सजा भी मुझे मिले, इन कर्मठ और निष्ठावान पुलिसकर्मियों का कैरियर ख़राब करना सरकार को शोभा नहीं देता। pic.twitter.com/6wiGunRFEe — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi detained & let go

On Wednesday, Vadra was stopped at the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death. Amid huge outcry from Congress, Lucknow police allowed four people, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, to accompany Priyanka Gandhi. While being taken to the police lines, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that she will definitely go to Agra.

"She was neither taken into custody nor arrested. Because of the massive crowds, the traffic movement was being hampered and she was first asked to either go to the party office or her residence but when she did not agree, she was sent to the police lines," Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said. To a query from reporters in Kushinagar on the Congress leader being stopped from going to Agra, Adityanath said, "Law and order is supreme and no one will be allowed to play with it".

Close on the heels of a Kanpur-based businessman's death allegedly after being thrashed by police in a Gorakhpur hotel, a man accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from a police station in Agra died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation. Agra SP Muniraj G said the accused, Arun, suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house to recover the stolen money. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from the "malkhana" (a storage house where items confiscated by police are kept)" of the Jagdishpura police station, where he worked as a cleaner. During the investigation, police rounded up several suspects. Arun was one of them as he had access to the "malkhana" and was arrested from the Taj Ganj locality in Agra on Tuesday. According to the police, Arun had shaved his head to hide his identity. As people from the Valmiki community gathered at Arun's house and demanded a fair probe into his death, the post-mortem report of the victim is awaited.

