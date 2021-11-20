After PM Modi repealed the three Farm laws, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, urged him to not share a stage with Union MoS Ajay Mishra at the Lucknow IG-DGP conference event scheduled today. Writing a letter to PM Modi, Vadra said that if the PM 'really cared' for the farmers, he would sack Mishra from the Union cabinet for his involvement in the Lakhimpur massacre. Congress and TMC had slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sharing the stage at the recent BJP membership drive in Lucknow. Mishra's son Ashish has been arrested for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur.

Vadra to PM: Sack Mishra, don't attend DG conference

SC appoints ex-HC judge to oversee Lakhimpur probe

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. Moreover, it reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers- SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

The CJI NV Ramana-led Supreme Court bench has pulled up the state government for protecting one particular suspect. The bench also noted that 'overlapping FIRs were used to protect a particular suspect (Ashish Mishra). The SIT has taken Mishra's rifle for observation as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) concluded that three weapons were used for firing on October 3 - a rifle, repeater gun and pistol.

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.