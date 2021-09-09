Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Arrives In UP To Boost Congress' Confidence For 2022 Election

As the political fervour blooms in Uttar Pradesh, all the parties have stepped up their preparations ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Pacing up the momentum, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived on Thursday to review the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The Congress leader, who is on a three-day tour in the election-bound state, was received by the Aradhna Mishra and Pramod Tiwari. The senior Congress leader, who has been working in the Uttar Pradesh for the past several years, will be discussing the poll strategy with the party leaders and workers. She will take the stock of the party’s readiness ahead of the polls and will discuss and formulate the strategy for propagating the party’s agenda.

On reaching Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told PTI that she had arrived to meet the party workers to further boost their confidence ahead of the crucial elections. Congress General Secretary will convene several party programmes in different regions and will hold meetings with the party’s election committee and advisory committee of the state unit.

The state Congress media and communication coordinator, UP Lallan Kumar said to PTI, that she will review the district-wise progress of the party’s mass contact programme "Har Goan Congress" (Congress in every village). Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to decide upon the party's campaign blueprint for UP Polls for the month ahead. Kumar also stated that she will assess the first phase of the party's "Prashikshan Se Parakram (valour via training)" initiative. On August 19, the Uttar Pradesh Congress initiated a mass contact campaign to cover the state's 30,000 villages and wards, with party representatives instructed to stay for at least three days.



In the 403-member assembly seats, in 2017 UP Polls, Congress was completely crushed, gaining only seven assembly seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was able to retain Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli Parliamentary seat, but it lost the Gandhi family's stronghold of Amethi, where Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)