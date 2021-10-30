Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Claims Loot Via Electricity Bills To End When Cong Is In Power In UP

As Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are nearing, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Saturday that people in the BJP-ruled state are "reeling under 'loot' in the form of electricity bills," and promised that this will stop once her party takes power.

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule. The electricity department gave a notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh electricity bill to a family working hard to earn a living. This loot of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress party forms the government," tweeted Vadra.

News agency ANI reported that the state's power department had handed out a bill of Rs 19,19,09,993 to a labourer, according to the Congress leader. She had already criticised the Uttar Pradesh administration for neglecting farmers' concerns, claiming that there is a 'severe' scarcity of fertilisers in the state's Bundelkhand region.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also met the relatives of four farmers who allegedly became ill and died while waiting in line to buy fertilisers. Early next year, Uttar Pradesh will hold Assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi's big announcements for UP ahead of polls

Free treatment up to Rs 10 Lakh

Women will receive 40% of the election tickets.

Girls who have completed class 12 will receive cellphones, while those who have completed graduation will receive an electric scooter.

Complete waiver of farm loans.

Procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs.2,500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs. 400 per quintal

Consumers' electricity rates will be cut in half, and bills for the COVID-19 period will be waived.

Government jobs to 20 lakh people affected by the COVID pandemic as well as relief packages worth Rs. 25,000 for each household.

Uttar Pradesh polls

The BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017, while the BSP only managed to win 19 seats. The SP-Congress coalition, on the other hand, was unable to win more than 54 constituencies. While this was considered as a vote of confidence in PM Modi because the BJP had not announced a CM candidate. Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise choice for the position. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces a difficult task in resurrecting the party in Uttar Pradesh, where it won only seven seats in the 2017 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI