Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Claims She Is 'illegally' Detained; 'not Allowed To Meet Lawyer'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has released an official statement after she was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police for defying prohibitory orders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. She said that she was 'arrested' by DCP Piyush Kumar Singh, Sitapur under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Monday. The Congress leader also claimed she has not been served with any order or notice.

"Having been brought to the PAC compound, no further communication regarding the circumstances or the reasons, or the sections under which I have been charged have been communicated to me by the UP Police or administration until now- 38 hours later at 6.30 pm on the 5th of October," Vadra said.

Priyanka Vadra statement: Key points

Claims not served with any notice or order. FIR is not shown yet, she alleges.

She said that she saw her name in FIR paper along with 11 names- "8 of whom were not even present at the time I was arrested."

Vadra alleged that she has not been allowed to meet her legal counsel.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will likely head towards Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and discussed Lakhimpur Violence.

'Ruling government is a coward one'

Priyanka Gandhi said that Congress considers farmers as 'annadatas' and that's why the grand old party is supporting the protest. Speaking on a Facebook live session, Priyanka Gandhi said "Today the ruling govt is a coward one, it is afraid of people voices. The government rather than arresting the MoS son has put all the administration and police to house arrest an opposition leader."

She also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence in the violent clashes. "PM came to Lucknow but couldn't come to Lakhimpur," she stated. Vadra said that the protest will not stop until the MoS's son is arrested.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri when anti-farm law protestors were demonstrating against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit. In the incident, eight people were killed. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has alleged that one farmer was shot dead by Union Minister of Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra after a car belonging to him overran and killed three farmers. Later, three BJP workers and a driver were allegedly lynched to death, the MoS said.

On Monday, protests were reported in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab over the death in the UP district. Navjot Singh Sidhu also led a protest outside the Punjab governor's residence and demanded the arrest of Ajay Misha's son.

Sidhu has also warned the Uttar Pradesh government that Punjab Congress workers will mart towards the Lakhimpur site if the accused is not arrested and Priyanka Vadra is not released. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has also compared the incident with the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.