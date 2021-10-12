Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'differentiating' Between Deaths, Extremely Dangerous: BJP MP Gautam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam on Tuesday blamed senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for differentiating between the deaths of people and noted that the act was a 'dangerous' practice.

"Priyanka Gandhi is differentiating between the deaths of people, she is picking and choosing that where she should go to mourn someone's death and where she should not. It is extremely dangerous and people know where she is going with her antics, If she wants to do an ardaas, she should do it for the women who were widowed during the 1984 riots, she should do ardaas with the families of two scheduled caste people who were killed using sticks in Rajasthan," Gautam said while slamming Priyaka Gandhi.

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Rohi Prempura

On Thursday, a man was beaten to death at Rajasthan's Rohi Prempura village in the Hanumangarh district. The deceased was identified as Jagdish Meghwal. The police have arrested four in connection with the incident and a minor has been detained in the case in which a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of persons and his body dumped outside his house in Prempura village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Sunday.

"Politics is not for your own gains. Somewhere they wear a skull cap, somewhere they chant mantras of the goddess. At one place, they show they pretend to be with the farmers but loot their lands at the other, this deception will not work anymore. Your family has looted the nation enough," Dushyant Gautam said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) noting the violence that took the lives of 8 including four farmers had called the producers to be part of the 'Antim Ardaas' on October 12 at Tikonia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

'Looking at everything as a vote bank is an extremely dangerous practice'

Commenting on the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's decision to observe October 12 as 'Saheed Kisaan Divas,' Gautam said, "You can't divide the country into farmers and non-farmers. Those who died in Lakhimpur Kheri even their families were related to farmers in some or another way. They should also worry about the five soldiers who died in Kashmir. Looking at everything as a vote bank from a political prism is an extremely dangerous practice."

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI