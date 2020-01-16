Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Follows Rahul, Makes Insinuations On J&K DySP's Arrest

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet about the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) Davinder Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also raised questions over hit secretive operations and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Priyanka Gandhi said in her tweet that the arrest of DySP Davinder Singh is a matter of grave concern as it raises questions over the country's security. She pointed out that the officer was given sensitive duties such as escorting foreign envoys to J&K. She further demanded a probe into the act of treason.

DSP Davindar Singh's arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 16, 2020

..Whose orders was he working under?



A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason. 2/2#TerroristDavinderCoverUp — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 16, 2020

Congress gives a religious spin on J&K Dy SP's arrest

Two days after the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, Congress had attempted to give it a religious spin. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that if the name of Davinder Singh would have been Davinder Khan, 'the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous.'

Giving Pakistan a benefit of doubt, he has also questioned the country's involvement in orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack on Feb 14, in which Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility. He has asked 'who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident'.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also raised questions over Davinder Singh's arrest saying that it is more than just an intelligence failure. "It raises some serious questions on operations of the police and the security situation in J&K. How could he operate under wraps for so long?" he said in a tweet.

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On January 12, Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on January 11, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

During a press conference, the Police said that Davinder Singh was involved in plenty of anti-terror operations, "But the situation in which he was caught, driving terrorists in a vehicle to Jammu, it’s a heinous crime and we are treating him the same way we treat terrorists," the Police said.

