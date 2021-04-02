Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Goes Into Self Isolation As Husband Robert Tests COVID-19 Positive

In the latest development, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with her husband Robert Vadra who has tested positive for COVID-19, she informed on Friday. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed that she has gone into self-isolation for a few days and that she had to cancel her upcoming campaigns scheduled for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Congress leader revealed that she was in self-isolation despite her COVID-19 test returning negative as a precautionary measure. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed of her situation and wished Congress luck for the upcoming polls.

Over 36 lakh vaccinations completed in 24 hours

Amid a surge of Coronavirus cases in the country, India administered over 36,71,242 vaccines on Thursday. The total number of vaccinations done so far, as per the data on April 1 is 6,87,89,138. Meanwhile, India saw 81,466 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise in six months, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,63,396 with 469 daily new fatalities, the highest since December 6, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 23rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 6,14,696 comprising 5 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.67 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 81,484 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 2 while 482 daily deaths were registered on December 6. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 11525039. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday.