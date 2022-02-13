Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rules Out Alleged Rift With Rahul; 'Can Sacrifice Life For Brother'

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allegedly claimed that there is a conflict within the Congress and differences between siblings Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the latter on Sunday stated that she can sacrifice her life for her brother and vice versa, ruling out any rift between the two.

'I can sacrifice my life for brother Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka stated, "I can sacrifice my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and even he can do the same for me. There is conflict in BJP, not in Congress. Yogi Ji, Modi Ji and Amit Shah might have a conflict of interest."

This comes a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the Congress party is finished and whatever remains are there would be ruined by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, CM Yogi had stated, “The Congress is completely submerged, wherever there is little existence, both ‘brother and sister’ are enough to push it down. So it should be left to its fate.”

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Gandhi family by stating that that the Gandhi siblings look down upon UP citizens inspite of being elected to Parliament from UP. He said,"Uttar Pradesh sent four members of the (Gandhi) family to Parliament. But when the siblings go to Kerala, they criticise UP & look down on people of UP. When they go out of India, they raise fingers at the country. They don't believe in the people of India."

The Uttar Pradesh polls are being held in seven phases. As the first phase concluded on February 10, the remaining six phases will be held on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10, 2022.

