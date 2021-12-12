Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says 'Centre Wants To Sell Everything Congress Built In Last 70yrs'

Holding a national-level rally in Jaipur, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack at the BJP accusing it of 'selling' everything that Congress had built in the last 70 years. While addressing the 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' on Sunday afternoon, Priyanka questioned what the BJP had done in the last seven years and claimed that the party was only 'working for industrialists'.

"When you elected them (BJP), you laid your trust in them that the country will progress. They used to say that Congress did not do anything in the past 70 years. But I want to ask them, what did you do in the last seven years? Show us one institution that you built for education, one AIIMS that you built for the healthcare system. The airport that you use to fly was also built by Congress. Today the government wants to sell everything that Congress made, to its friends," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked.

Centre working for a few industrialists: Vadra

Furthering her attack at the Centre, Vadra raked up rising fuel rates and prices of eatables alleging that no one was listening to the troubles being faced by the common man. "You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are sky-high, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man," she said.

"Today's government at the Centre is only about lies. This government is working for a few industrialists. The amount of money they spend on advertisements, why don't they give it to the farmers? The government in Uttar Pradesh is spending thousands of crores on advertisements. But the same government is unable to provide fertiliser to the farmers," Vadra added.

Congress' 'Mehangai Hatao' Rally

The Congress party organised a national-level 'Mehangai Hatao' rally in Jaipur on Sunday in the presence of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other senior leaders. According to Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the rally was in protest against the rising inflation rate in the country which had been fuelled by the Centre's 'anti-people policies'. Surjewala alleged that the Modi government's policies had led to the collapse of small and medium industries, a rise in the prices of everyday items, and the unemployment rate standing at 10%.

