Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says 'there Is No Inflation For Modi Ji' After Being Detained; WATCH

Amid high drama, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers cannot see inflation and their protest in Delhi on Friday was to show inflation to them. She claimed that poor people and the middle class are suffering.

The party's General Secretary was detained on Friday by the police after she staged a sit-in protest outside AICC headquarters as a part of the party's countrywide stir against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items.

Dressed all in black, Priyanka Gandhi jumped over police barricades outside the party head office and squatted on the road. The Congress leader was later put in a vehicle and taken away.

'There is no inflation for Modi Ji,' says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

In a video from inside the car, Priyanka Gandhi is heard saying, "They (BJP) think Opposition can be muzzled. Their ministers cannot see the price rise, so we wanted to walk to the prime minister's House and show the high inflation, show the gas cylinder whose price is sky high. Poor and middle-class (people) are suffering," she said.

"There is no inflation for Modi Ji, he has given away the country's wealth to 2-4 people...Two-four people have become very rich, but the common person is suffering. They have a lot of money, they can't see the price rise. Flour, rice, and cooking gas have all become expensive," she alleged.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, protested in Parliament House against rising prices, unemployment and GST hike on essential goods.

"All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs are detained, some were also beaten up," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi, along with KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and Harish Rawat, was later detained for proceeding toward Rashtrapati Bhavan and violating Section 144 of CrPC.