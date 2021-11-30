Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeal of farm laws. Gandhi attacked PM Modi for passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 without a debate in the Parliament on issues such as the MSP guarantee and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. She stated that the Prime Minister was 'not a sympathiser of farmers' but a 'seeker of votes'.

"700 farmers were martyred in the protest' movement, their martyrdom was not spoken about in Parliament today, nor was it respected by paying tributes," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi "The struggle and martyrdom of countless farmers gave us the freedom due to which we got the Constitution," she added

Further attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi remarked that the Parliament proceedings were conducted without discussing the farm laws, the demand for MSP and the 'Lakhimpur massacre'. Continuing her attack against the Prime Minister, the Congress leader stated that he is a 'sympathiser of votes'.

"Narendra Modi ji, your words are hollow, you are not a sympathiser of farmers, you are a sympathiser of votes," Priyanka Gandhi alleged

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after the Prime Minister's announcement, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 as the Winter Session of the Parliament commenced. The bill was introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha which was passed with a strong majority in minutes. The Upper House too witnessed the Opposition's ruckus demanding a discussion before the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition welcomes the repeal decision but demands talk over the year-long protest that took place.

'Farm laws to be repealed': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of Guru Parab and said that a section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. In addition, he also requested the protesting farmers to head home. Moreover, the Prime Minister informed that in order to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. PM Modi's huge announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.