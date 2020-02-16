Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams UP Govt Over Unemployment, Shows BJP's 'fake Claims'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of unemployment. The Congress leader took to Twitter and gave the statistics of 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, 21,39,811 people were unemployed in UP, however, in 2019, 33,93,550 are registered unemployed in the state. Slamming the government, she wrote in Hindi: "The government's job is to provide job opportunities, but the UP government is working every year to increase the rate of unemployment. In the Assembly, the minister had said that in the last two years, 12.5 lakh registered unemployed people have increased. Now look at BJP's fake claims and see their reality. The youth is very worried."

सरकार का काम होता है कि नौकरियां दें लेकिन यूपी सरकार हर साल बेरोजगारों को बढ़ाने का काम कर रही है।



मंत्रीजी ने विधानसभा में जवाब देकर कहा कि पिछले 2 साल में 12.5 लाख पंजीकृत बेरोजगार बढ़ गए।



अब भाजपा वालों के नकली दावों को देखिए और उनकी हकीकत देखिए। युवा बुरी तरह परेशान है। pic.twitter.com/fFvkRSh236 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark on unemployment

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had launched a frontal attack on the Modi government over unemployment in the country and predicted that in six months from now, the Prime Minister will be unable to step out of his house as the youth would beat him with sticks. Addressing an election rally in Delhi, Gandhi had alleged that that youth are roaming on the streets and getting angry and restless due to lack of jobs. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to step out of his own home and face the youth of the country.

Budget to benefit employment?

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Budget 2020 will benefit businesses in the country. He had said, “In the budget, there has been an announcement pertaining to the employment of the youths. This reform is that in non-gazetted government jobs, the youths have now been liberated from the anxiety of giving different exams. After eliminating interviews in Central government jobs, there was a blow to corruption. Because of this new step, the tension of the youths will come to an end.”

