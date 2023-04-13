Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sounds Poll Bugle In Chhattisgarh, Targets BJP

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sounded poll bugle in Chhattisgarh, asking the people of the state to repose their faith in her party again and hitting out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a gathering at Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur city, the headquarters of the Bastar district, she said Bastar, earlier known for Naxalite violence, has now become a "brand" and "you (tribals of the region) have got identity across the country and abroad because of your handicrafts, other arts and processed food products." Assembly polls are due in the Congress-ruled state this year.

During the event, titled 'Bharose Ka Sammelan', she and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana under which financial assistance will be provided to Gram Panchayats in the scheduled areas for organising tribal festivals, fairs and religious programs.

“....the Bhupesh Baghel government has been working to empower people of the state. It did not violate your trust. You have seen the 15-year-rule of the BJP and had placed trust in them too. But what happened? Only `bhay, bhukh and bhrastachar' (fear, hunger and corruption) were prevalent then," the Congress general secretary said.

"Your lands were snatched away and you were handcuffed. They made you dependent, not self-reliant. They broke your self-confidence and ignored your pain....the Congress government has returned you your pride and worked to empower you,” she said.

During the BJP rule (2003-2018), the loot of people, corruption and "ignoring the pain of people" had become normal, Gandhi Vadra said.

“Now you are seeing a government which has been working day and night for your uplift and development, now it is up to you to decide whom you will support," she added.

Chief Minister Baghel was present as chief guest at the event which was attended by a large number of tribals from Bastar region which comprises seven districts.