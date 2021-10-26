Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Address 'Pratigya Rally' In Gorakhpur Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

On October 31, Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will speak at a 'Pratigya rally' in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the state's Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year. From October 23 to November 1, the Congress will be undertaking statewide 'Pratigya Yatras' in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 23, the Congress's UP in-charge started off the 'Pratigya Yatra' from Barabanki. Apart from its election manifesto, Congress will express its "seven pledges" to the people of the state during these rallies. Priyanka Gandhi will also join the public in discussions on the promises recently made by Congress.

The 'Pratigya Yatra' will cover a total distance of 12,000 kilometres. During the yatra, many news conferences, 'nukkad sabhas,' temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas, and other events will be held. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to take place early next year.

Priyanka Gandhi in UP politics

Ahead of UP polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday, October 25, made big promises including "free treatment up to Rs 10 Lakh'' on forming government in Uttar Pradesh. She said, "Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system in UP due to government neglect during the COVID-19 period and now during the fever spread in the state." Also, Congress promised, "women will receive 40% of the election ballots; girls who have completed class 12 will receive cellphones, while those who have completed graduation will receive an electric scooter; Farm loans are completely waived; Wheat and paddy will be purchased at a cost of Rs.2500 per quintal, while sugarcane at a cost of Rs.400 per quintal; Consumers' electricity rates will be cut in half, and bills for the COVID-19 period will be waived; Government jobs to 20 lakh people affected by the Coronavirus pandemic along with relief packages of Rs. 25,000 to families facing financial crisis."

Uttar Pradesh polls

The BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017, while the BSP only managed to win 19 seats. The SP-Congress coalition, on the other hand, was unable to win more than 54 constituencies. This was considered as a vote of confidence in PM Modi because the BJP had not announced a CM candidate. Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise choice for the position. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress national secretary, faces a difficult task in reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh, where it won only seven seats in the 2017 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

