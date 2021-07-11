Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Chair Virtual Meeting Of Senior UP Congress Netas Ahead Of Polls

In preparations for the upcoming UP elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for a virtual meeting of senior leaders of the state's party unit on July 12. As per reports, the Congress leader is expected to chalk out a plan and set up a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi also met with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is currently working from her camp in Lucknow, has called for a leadership meeting. Priyanka Gandhi had earlier stressed to her party members that continuous efforts were an important step towards success. The Congress leader seems to have an inclusive plan as she also told the party workers that any of their views regarding strengthening the Congress will be heard and their inputs will be considered while setting the party manifesto.

Priyanka Vadra meets with Bhupesh Baghel

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi met with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday. Baghel is likely to play a key role in preparing the Congress organisation in Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly polls next year with a focus on strategising and booth management, some sources told PTI. Priyanka Gandhi has also asked Chhattisgarh Congress leaders to be sent to Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the efforts.

Earlier on July 2, while addressing the party training programmes at Sultanpur and Allahabad districts through video conferencing, Priyanka Gandhi had urged the members to be active on social media. The Congress leader said that besides strengthening the booth-level organisation, remaining active on social media was equally important. The Congress is currently holding zone-wise training programmes wherein block-level party presidents, district and city unit chiefs, and state-level party office bearers are also taking part to indulge more in the election process.

Priyanka Gandhi’s long-term plan

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh during the preparations of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During her induction into the role, the then-party president Rahul Gandhi had said that his sister was given the responsibility as part of a long-term plan. "She hasn't been sent there for four months. She has been sent there with a larger plan. We will not only defeat the BJP in 2019, but we will also win the 2022 elections," he had said back then.

IMAGE: ANI