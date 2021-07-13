Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Visit Lucknow On July 16 To Strategise For Upcoming UP Polls

In a recent update concerning the Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow on July 16 to strategise for the upcoming polls. The visit was early scheduled on July 14.

Priyanka is expected to meet farmer leaders and farmer unions to discuss the farmers' issues and steps to resolve the same. The Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh is geared up to start the election campaigns as she has been monitoring the state's situation.

Priyanka Gandhi's early meets with UP leaders

On July 12, Priyanka had held a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the Congress party to set up a strategy for upcoming UP Assembly polls. She had accused BJP of violence during Blockhead elections in the state. In the virtual meeting, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said, "Incidents of violence took place in Uttar Pradesh(UP) during the Panchayat elections. BJP workers used stones and bullets."

Priyanka Gandhi had not been too active amid COVID restrictions in the state, but she has been writing letters to Uttar Pradesh CM concerning real issues of the state. In the meeting, she expressed her concerns over the price hike of fuel, fruits, and vegetables. She had also informed that farmers have also been affected due to the increased cost of production while the income cost is still low. On the whole, the Congress party of the Uttar Pradesh unit has decided to protest against the central government and the state government, over inflation, unemployment, and anarchy.

UP Block-panchayat polls

On July 10, BJP claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, where the local bodies elections were held amid scattered incidents of violence with the opposition alleging misuse of official machinery by the ruling party.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar informed that a total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed on July 9, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

On BJP's victory, PM Modi had Tweeted, "The benefits that the people have got from the Yogi Adityanath government's policies and public interest schemes have been reflected in the party's massive victory. All the party workers deserve congratulations for this victory".

(Image credit: ANI)