Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Will Be Congress' Face For 2022 UP Assembly Polls, Claims PL Punia

With the 2022 assembly polls approaching, the head of the Congress’ UP elections committee PL Punia declared on Sunday that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the party in the upcoming polls, claiming her to be the most popular politician in the Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to PTI, Punia said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead the campaign in the state and under her leadership, the party will fare well in the elections.

'Priyanka Gandhi will be the face of Congress in UP Polls'

“So, the people are impressed by her and currently, in the entire state, no politician is more popular than Priyanka Gandhi. As far as around whom the campaign will be centred, we are fortunate that Priyanka Gandhi is available for (campaigning) all the time,” Punia said to news agency PTI.

He said that the nondisclosure of the CM face will not affect the party’s performance, as Priyanka Gandhi will head the charge against the BJP government in power. Punia further informed that the party’s campaign in the state will revolve around Gandhi.

“People talk about a CM face as votes are sought on that face, for us the biggest face is that of Priyanka Gandhi and the affection that people have for her cannot be matched by any person who is declared a CM face. So for us, we have such a personality who will be helpful for us in polls in every way.”

He stated that local parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had "fallen behind" and "weren't in the fight anymore" in the polls, which he described as a direct confrontation between the BJP and the Congress.

Priyanka has fought for people of Uttar Pradesh: PL Punia

Punia ascertained that Priyanka Gandhi had been working for the people of Uttar Pradesh continuously and people are supporting her for standing up for them. He said, be it the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri or the incidents of Hathras, Unnao, Sonbhadra, Priyanka has come forward and fought for people. He went on to say that, just after the killings of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was reported, Vadra rushed to pay a visit to the families of the victims, where she was detained by the police, yet she continued to fight for the truth.

Punia was named chairman of the Congress party's election campaign committee in Uttar Pradesh on October 15, after an instruction from the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. He'll be in charge of a 20-member team that will handle the party's campaign for next year's assembly elections.

