Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Will Visit Lucknow On July 14; With An Eye On UP Assembly Polls

The Congress General Secretary and in charge of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow on Wednesday, July 14. As the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 2022, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Lucknow to intensify the party's preparations for 'Mission UP'. On July 12, Priyanka also held a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the party and set up a strategy for upcoming UP Assembly polls. She also accused the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) of violence during Blockhead elections in the state. During the virtual meeting, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,

"Incidents of violence took place in Uttar Pradesh(UP) during the Panchayat elections. BJP workers used stones and bullets."

Counter issues set by Priyanka Gandhi in the meeting

ANI reported that the virtual meeting was held to keep an eye on the UP assembly polls of 2022. A strategy was set up to counter the BJP government on the issues of inflation, COVID-19 pandemic, violence during Blockhead elections, and panchayat elections. This strategy was formulated with the Congress Advisory Council and Strategic Group in the meeting today. Several senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress party also suggested Priyanka Gandhi visit Lucknow and start residing there. Further, they also suggested that small meetings should be addressed by the state leaders to keep her updated about the issues concerning the state.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Priyanka Gandhi was not much active in the state, but she was raising the real issues by writing letters to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. During the meeting, Priyanka said that the state has been continuously affected due to the rising prices of fuel, fruits, and vegetables. She also stated that farmers have also been affected as their cost of production has increased, but their income has decreased. Collectively, the Congress party of the Uttar Pradesh unit has decided to protest against the central government and the state government, over inflation, unemployment, and anarchy.

(IMAGE: PTI)