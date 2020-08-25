UP Journalist Death: Priyanka Hits Out At UP Govt; Calls Out 'reprehensible Attitude'

Hitting out at the UP government over law and order in the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday highlighted Uttar Pradesh government's reprehensible attitude towards safety and freedom of journalists. This comes after a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, she said that while three journalists were killed in three months, FIRs have been filed against 11 journalists.

19 जून - श्री शुभममणि त्रिपाठी की हत्या

20 जुलाई - श्री विक्रम जोशी की हत्या

24 अगस्त- श्री रतन सिंह की हत्या, बलिया



पिछले 3 महीनों में 3 पत्रकारों की हत्या।

11 पत्रकारों पर खबर लिखने के चलते FIR।



यूपी सरकार का पत्रकारों की सुरक्षा और स्वतन्त्रता को लेकर ये रवैया निंदनीय है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2020



Earlier in the day, she had also said that the crime rate metre is higher than government's speed, adding that in two days the crime rate has doubled which shows the commitment of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Journalist Shot Dead in UP

A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was on Monday night shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45).

"A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45),” Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said four people, Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, Suneel Singh and Moti Singh, have been arrested in this connection.

According to the police, the journalist was involved in a property dispute with his neighbour Dinesh Singh. "Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh’s parcener,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

