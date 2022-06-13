Priyanka Meets Top Congress Leaders Detained In Delhi; Gehlot Says 'have The Same Zeal'

Amid the ongoing ruckus in the national capital in the backdrop of Congress workers' protest as leader Rahul Gandhi was being grilled at the Enforcement Directorate office in the National Herald case, several top Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, and KC Venugopal were detained by police.

Following the arrest of the key Congress leaders for protesting on Monday, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who earlier accompanied her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi to the ED office met the detained party leaders. The Congress workers were arrested during the 'Satyagraha' march at the Tughlaq Road police station.

Delhi | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march at Tughlaq Road Police Station pic.twitter.com/U2ERjogHXF — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Priyanka Vadra spoke with the leaders and criticised the police action.

Among the arrested Congress members were top brass leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda, Jairam Ramesh, Rajni Patil, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, L Hanumanthaiah, and Su Thirunavukkarasar.

While Hooda, Gehlot, and other leaders were detained and taken to the Fatehpur police station in buses, Venugopal who was not keeping well was taken to the Tughlaq Road police station. Apart from that, many other Congress leaders were also detained at the Mandir Marg police station following which Rajya Sabha MPs Rajni Patil and L Hanumanthaiah asserted that they will move a privilege motion in both the Houses against their undemocratic detention.

Rajasthan CM shares video after being detained by Delhi Police

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who was also among the detained leaders on Monday took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of himself being taken to a police station. Mentioning several names, he said that the leaders were arrested by the Delhi Police when they were going towards the ED office.

ईडी के दफ्तर जाते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी, जयराम रमेश जी, मुकुल वासनिक जी, दिग्विजय सिंह जी, दीपेंद्र हुड्डा जी, पवन खेड़ा जी, पीएल पूनिया जी, गौरव गोगोई जी, मीनाक्षी नटराजन जी सहित कांग्रेस नेताओं को सेन्ट्रल दिल्ली से दूर बस में बैठा कर

It is pertinent to note that a wave of protests has erupted across the national capital on the day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering porbe pertaining to the National Herald case.

In the backdrop of Gandhi being summoned by the ED, the Congress leaders had also demanded permission from the Delhi Police to conduct the party's 'Satyagraha' rally; however, they were denied permission and the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders near the Congress headquarters.

Despite the police restrictions, the workers took to the streets, protesting near party headquarters, and later, started marching from the AICC headquarters towards the ED office. During this while, leaders were seen sloganeering against the Central government for denying them permission and further for "misusing" the Central agency against the Opposition as part of its "political vendetta".

