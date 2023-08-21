Priyanka Vadra Aide Acharya Pramod Krishnam Going Against Congress? Here's What He Claims

Quick links:
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. | Image: PTI/File
Acharya Pramod Krishnam is not included in the newly-formed Congress Working Committee (CWC) by the Congress party. Previously, hoping to find his name in the elite committee of the grand old party, the Congress leader had expressed his displeasure about this. Without naming leaders, Krishnam made a number of serious accusations against the Congress and claimed that some of the party leaders despise the moniker "Hindu" and wish to lead the party down a leftist road. These leaders, he claimed, also despise 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bhagwa'.
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams own party, says 'Some within the party are against the Hindu religion.' #Congress #AcharyaPramodKrishnam #CongressLeader
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/DKMFRntEeC— Republic (@republic) August 21, 2023
He criticised the Congress in response to a comment made on social media over his exclusion from the Congress Working Committee. On his social media account on X, Acharya stated that "certain important party leaders are displeased with my "dress" and "tilak," which I cannot remove in this life.
पार्टी के कुछ बड़े नेताओं को— Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) August 20, 2023
मेरी “वेशभूषा” और “तिलक” से चिढ़ है, जिन्हें मैं इस जन्म में नहीं छोड़ सकता. https://t.co/Ok6JHHOmgL
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge are among the 39 members of the new working committee that Congress has announced in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly elections that will be held in five states before the end of the year. These include the names of numerous senior leaders, as well as those of figures like Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor, about whom there have been rumours of resentment against the party. Pramod was not included in the CWC despite being regarded as close to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
श्री @ajaymaken @itariqanwar @rssurjewala @MukulWasnik @ManishTewari @LambaAlka @gurdeepsappal @NasirHussainINC @ChatrathM सहित सभी “सम्मानित”— Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) August 20, 2023
साथियों को CWC में स्थान पाने पर हार्दिक बधाई, आशा है आप सभी @kharge जी और @RahulGandhi जी के संकल्प को सिद्ध करने में सफल होंगे.
Despite being snubbed by the party, he congratulated Congress heavyweights Pawan Khera, Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, Kumari Selja, Rajeev Shukla, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Shashi Tharoor for being named in the CWC list. He claimed that this served as evidence of the party's internal democracy.
