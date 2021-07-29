Priyanka Vadra Alleges Over 500 Sacked In UP Via ESMA Which Ensures Essential Services

Congress leader and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly sacking more than 500 workers by imposing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). ESMA empowers the government to punish employees who refuse to serve in essential sectors which include healthcare, transport, electricity, food, drinking water and security. Vadra, in a tweet, used a screenshot of a media report where a man could be seen taking his ailing wife on a trolley and alleged that the government fired more than 500 ambulance drivers by imposing ESMA.

Priyanka comes in support of ambulance drivers

"During the prevailing COVID-19 period in Uttar Pradesh, the government used to talk about showering flowers on ambulance workers. But, as soon as they (workers) raised their voice for their rights, the government is talking about raining sticks on them. The government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA and the public is upset. God save the state from such a government," read the Tweet of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Read the official tweet of Priyanka Gandhi here:

उप्र में कोरोना काल में सरकार एंबुलेंस कर्मियों पर फूल बरसाने की बात करती थी और उन्होंने जैसे ही अपने अधिकारों की आवाज उठाई, सरकार उन पर लट्ठ बरसाने की बात कर रही है।



सरकार ने एस्मा लगाकर 500 से ऊपर कर्मी बर्खास्त कर दिए और जनता परेशान है।



ऐसी सरकार से प्रदेश को भगवान बचाए। pic.twitter.com/1CvF05GseH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2021

According to a report by ANI, on May 27, last year Uttar Pradesh Government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act in the state. Earlier, the state government invoked the ESMA in the State on May 22, last year for six months. They extended the provisions for another six months on November 25, 2020. The act has also hit controversies as it has the potential to suppress genuine demands of employees. There have been instances of citizens approaching courts for the implementation of ESMA.

Other state governments also imposed the controversial law

Earlier this year, the Karnataka Transport Department invoke ESMA against Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees and two other organisations who are supporting a strike by using Essential Services Management Act. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura also invoked ESMA to combat the coronavirus. In several instances, government employees associated with essential services refuse to work due to unforeseen conditions. At that time, the concerned government imposed this act to remind them of their duties.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: PTI)