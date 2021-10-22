Priyanka Vadra & Akhilesh Yadav Have Serendipitous Mid-air Meet On Delhi-Lucknow Flight

In a coincidental meeting, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday crossed paths with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in a flight en route to Lucknow from Delhi. A picture going viral from the flight shows Priyanka wearing a pink suit while Akhilesh Yadav donning his usual black Nehru jacket.

Priyanka Gandhi was travelling to Lucknow from where she would proceed to Barabanki to flag off three 'Pratigya Yatras' to elaborate resolutions taken by the Congress for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress to distribute 40% of tickets to women in 2022 UP Polls

Chairman of Congress' media department and former state minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui said the party in its first resolution has promised to distribute 40% of tickets to women in 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections and pledged to give smartphones to female students who clear intermediate exams. Electric scooters will be given to girls on graduation. The other resolutions will be presented during 'Pratigya yatra', he said.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress and Samajwadi party had joined, but their alliance failed miserably. The Congress won just seven seats out of 105 contested and the Samaj Wadi party 47, which is four times less than it won in the 2012 elections (224).

Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress and the Samajwadi Party has launched an attack on BJP and Yogi Adityanath government. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav took a potshot at UP minister Upendra Tiwari for his remarks that 95% of people don't need petrol and diesel. In reply, the former Chief Minister said that the truth is people do not need BJP.

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi attacked BJP over the death of a Dalit Sanitation worker in police custody, claiming that there is no justice for the poor while sons of ministers (referring to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra) are free to commit crimes.