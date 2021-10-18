Priyanka Vadra Attacks Yogi Govt Over Lawyer’s Death In Shahjahanpur’s District Court

A few hours after a lawyer was shot dead on court grounds in Shahjahanpur on Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that no one is secure in today's Uttar Pradesh, "not women, not farmers, and now not advocates."

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The legal and judicial fraternity is an integral pillar of our democracy. The brutal murder of an advocate in broad daylight in court premises in Shahjahanpur is another chilling reminder that no one is safe in today’s UP – not women, not farmers and now not advocates."

According to the police, Bhupendra Singh of Jalalabad tehsil was shot dead inside the Shahjahanpur court complex on Monday. The forensic team has gathered evidence from the scene of the incident. A team of three doctors will conduct the deceased's post mortem.

According to SP S Anand, advocate Bhupendra Singh of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to the third-floor office of ACJM-I of the district court to meet with a clerk in connection with some case when a gunshot was heard and he was found dead.

The SP stated that an illegal 315 bore pistol was also discovered near the body, quoting the clerk whom he (Bhupendra Singh) had gone to visit. Because no one else was present, it is not immediately clear if it was a murder or suicide, SP Anand told PTI. He added that senior officials and investigating teams are on the site. Meanwhile, advocates in the district went on strike, demanding that the killer be apprehended immediately.

The incident prompted political parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to criticise the state government. BSP president Mayawati said it revealed the BJP government's big promises about law and order in the state. "The murder of a lawyer on the court premises of Shahjahanpur district of UP in broad daylight is very sad and shameful. It exposes the law and order situation under the BJP government and its claims in this regard. The question arises as to who is safe in UP. The government should pay proper attention to this," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to Anant Kumar Singh, president of the Central Bar Association, the lawyers have stopped all work and begun a 'dharna' at the Khirni Bagh intersection in Shahjahanpur.

