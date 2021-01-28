Priyanka Vadra Backs Farmers' Protests Even As Ghaziabad DM Issues 'vacate Ghazipur' Order

As tensions mount at protesting sites on the outskirts of the national capital, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asserted that her party stands with the farmers' in their 'struggle'. The Congress General Secretary has claimed that farmers protesting at Ghazipur and Singhu borders are being 'threatened' and also alleged that the agitators were lathi-charged on Wednesday night. "This is contrary to every rule of democracy," Priyanka Vadra said in a tweet on Thursday night.

In the same tweet, Vadra sought strict action against those inciting violence, however, she stated that the entire country stands with the farmers protesting since the past few months.

"Yesterday at midnight, they tried to end the peasant movement with sticks. Today, farmers are being threatened on Ghazipur, Singhu border. This is contrary to every rule of democracy. The Congress will stand in this struggle with the farmers. Farmers are the interest of the country. Those who want to break them- they are traitors," she tweeted in Hindi.

कल आधी रात में लाठी से किसान आंदोलन को ख़त्म करने की कोशिश की। आज गाजीपुर, सिंघू बॉर्डर पर किसानों को धमकाया जा रहा है। यह लोकतंत्र के हर नियम के विपरीत है। कांग्रेस किसानों के साथ इस संघर्ष में खड़ी रहेगी। किसान देश का हित हैं। जो उन्हें तोड़ना चाहते हैं- वे देशद्रोही हैं।..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 28, 2021

..हिंसक तत्वों पर सख़्त कार्यवाही की जाए लेकिन जो किसान शांति से महीनो से संघर्ष कर रहे हैं, उनके साथ देश की जनता की पूरी शक्ति खड़ी है। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 28, 2021

RAF deployed at Ghazipur

Ghaziabad DM has ordered protesters at Ghazipur to vacate the area by late evening on Thursday otherwise they will be forcefully evacuated by night. Security forces have been deployed at Ghazipur in large numbers. Delhi Police has surrounded the protest site from both sides whereas Section 144 and Section 133 of CrPc has been imposed in the region. Pertinently, Tikait is amongst the other farm leaders named in the FIRs registered in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. The BKU spokesperson has been charged with section 307 of IPC which pertains to attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asserted that protests will continue and no site will be cleared. Amidst the highly-tensed environment at the Ghazipur border, Tikait has claimed that the administration has cut off water and electricity supply at the protesting site. Moments earlier, the BKU spokesperson had remarked that he would take a bullet but will not leave the agitation.

Law enforcement agencies have swung into action to nab those responsible for the violence on Republic Day. As many as 33 FIRs have been registered at several police stations in the national capital and Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farm leaders. Farmer leaders including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar are amongst the 37 people named by the Delhi police in the FIRs on the violence during the tractor parade.

