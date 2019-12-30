'Why Action Before Probe?': Priyanka Vadra Backs Rioters; Won't Condemn Violence

Hours after the CRPF issued a statement over the allegations of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she has addressed a press meet on Monday and has backed the alleged rioters. She said that action by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government should have been done after proper investigation. On being asked who started the fire, she went clueless but backed those who allegedly destroyed the public property.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said: "There should be an investigation on who started the fire, because who knows who started the arson. How can you take an action without investigation? First, find out who started the fire?"

READ: CRPF statement lays bare how Priyanka Vadra flouted security; rubbishes Congress claims

CRPF statement on Priyanka's security breach allegation

Two days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that she was stopped and attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF has issued a statement. Stating that there has been no security breach, the CRPF statement dated December 30 says that there was no breach in security by the official. The CRPF stated the sequence of event and mentioned that CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra went to PCC office to enquire about the detailed programme because it was not communicated.

In the statement, the CRPF has also said that "unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation" is not allowed and Priyanka Vadra travelled in a civil vehicle without informing. The CRPF has said that despite security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF.

READ: BJP alleges Priyanka's foul-play against UP cop who was on duty despite personal tragedy

The statement states: "On 28th Dec Sh Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj at around 0800hrs visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official. Regarding the sequence of events on 28th Dec,2019 the following security violation had occurred.

A) Unschedule Movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL could not be conducted. B) During travelling the protectee used non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. C) The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite this security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements."

READ: UP Police refute Priyanka Gandhi's 'strangulation' claims, says 'car used unplanned route'

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

Meanwhile, after the Act was passed, Section 144 was imposed in Assam, Tripura, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, there has been an internet shutdown in some areas. Videos of protest going violent and Police brutality has also emerged in from various places. The Opposition has called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act. While 21 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangalore and 4 in Assam, Police have detained several others. The protest still continues even as the BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

READ: Priyanka Vadra wants to be on TV: Sanjeev Balyan's take on Congress neta's protocol breach