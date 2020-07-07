Priyanka Vadra Cites Slain DSP's Letter On Police-Vikas Dubey Links, Slams UP Home Dept

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday claimed that the letter written by DSP Devendra Mishra to his senior officers in March sounded the alarm for the dastardly Kanpur encounter. Mishra along with 7 other personnel of the UP Police lost their lives in an encounter when they were about to arrest notorious gangster Vikas Dubey. She alleged that this letter had now disappeared, citing some media reports.

According to her, this raised serious questions on the working style of the Uttar Pradesh Home Department. The purported letter posted by Vadra on Twitter casts serious aspersions on a policeman's links with Dubey. In the letter, Mishra warns that a serious incident can take place if the aforesaid policeman does not mend his ways. Speaking to the media, UP ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar revealed that the DGP had sent an IG-level officer to investigate Mishra's charges.

कानपुर कांड में शहीद हुए पुलिस अधिकारी श्री देवेन्द्र मिश्र का वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को मार्च में लिखा गया पत्र इस नृशंस वारदात का अलार्म था।



आज कई खबरें आ रही हैं कि वो पत्र गायब है। ये सारे तथ्य यूपी के गृह विभाग की कार्यशैली पर एक गंभीर प्रश्न उठाते हैं। pic.twitter.com/CXgU3rKrGW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2020

It is viral in the media that Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. DGP has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation: UP's ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/PrLbV8oczj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2020

The Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

So far, 4 policemen have been suspended over allegations of leaking information to gangster Vikas Dubey. An alert has been sounded for Dubey's arrest in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The reward amount for Dubey's arrest has been increased by the police to Rs.2.5 lakh. Meanwhile, a report has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Kanpur encounter. As per sources, a report of every such major incident has to be submitted to the MHA. The report contains all details including the involvement of UP Police personnel.

