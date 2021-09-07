Gearing up for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Congress veteran Veerappa Moily on Monday, hinted at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being the party's CM face against Yogi Adityanath. Talking to ANI, Moily said, "BJP will collapse like a pack of cards under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Congress General Secy Priyanka Vadra is doing excellent work. When you compare Yogi & Priyanka, definitely the people of UP will prefer Priyanka & Congress". The 403-seat where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

As far as UP is concerned,BJP will collapse like pack of cards under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Congress General Secy Priyanka Vadra doing excellent work. When you compare Yogi &Priyanka, definitely the people of UP will prefer Priyanka & Congress: Veerappa Moily,Congress pic.twitter.com/Nu7xr91IBR — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

On Sunday, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that Congress will tie up only with small parties for UP polls, virtually ruling out an alliance with SP, BSP. Talking to PTI, Lallu added, "Previous govts headed by BJP, SP, BSP failed to live up to people's trust. Congress is set for a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. We will not even think about joining hands with big parties for Uttar Pradesh polls". In contrast, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters, "It is too early to say now. I do not rule out an alliance. Our primary aim is to defeat the BJP".

SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.