Priyanka Vadra Convinced Rahul Gandhi To Meet Navjot Sidhu Amid Punjab Cong Row: Sources

Amid the ongoing tussle in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. Sources suggest that while the meeting with Priyanka was scheduled well in advance, the meeting with Rahul had to be managed and scheduled by the former Congress president's sister later in the day. It is to be noted that in the tussle between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh, it is believed that Sonia Gandhi is supporting the Punjab CM while Rahul and Priyanka are believed to have a soft spot for Sidhu. The division in the Congress Punjab unit comes at a time when assembly elections in the state are just around the corner.

Sidhu had travelled to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi, with sources telling Republic that a meeting had finally been arranged after weeks of tensions over the row in Punjab. However, on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi while leaving for his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence, told media persons that there was 'no meeting scheduled'. The very next day, however, Sidhu had a 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and following that, he also managed to pay a visit to Rahul Gandhi.

Sidhu wants post of Punjab Congress chief; Captain Amarinder has other ideas

On June 11, the three-member committee formed by Sonia Gandhi comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat had submitted its report. Constituted on May 28 in the wake of the increasing rift between the Navjot Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh factions, the panel met all stakeholders to ascertain their views, and submitted a report, and then briefed Rahul Gandhi. Leaders like Punjab Congress president Sunil Jhakhar, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari later met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the situation.

At present, while Captain Amarinder Singh has made it clear that he is ready to give Sidhu a ministerial post in his Cabinet, Sidhu remains adamant for the post of Congress state chief. Captain Amarinder has time and again stated that he will not have him as the head of the Congress unit of the state.

The rift between Navjot Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh widens

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has continued to be an MLA after resigning from the Punjab Cabinet in July 2019, he maintained a distance from party activities. Moreover, he has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive.

The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana High Court quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9. Breaking his silence on the incessant attacks, Captain Amarinder, who represents Patiala in the Punjab legislative assembly, challenged Sidhu to defeat him in his bastion in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party.

