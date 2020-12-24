Priyanka Vadra Detained Amid Congress' March For Farmers; Rahul Gandhi Meets President

As the farmers' agitation continues, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders were detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday. The Congress delegation was heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum containing a purported 2 crore signatures seeking the President's intervention in the farm laws issue. However, with government orders in effect, Congress party leaders and MPs were stopped from carrying out their protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, though a few were allowed in and submitted the memorandum.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained

The Congress delegation included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders including some parliamentarians. However, due to Section 144 being in effect, the party workers and leaders were stopped. Seeking the President's intervention in the ongoing farmers' issue, Congress initiated a march to submit a memorandum containing over two crore signatures.

"Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "We're living in democracy & they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President & they should be allowed. What is problem with that? Govt is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders" she added, not considering that her brother Rahul Gandhi was indeed allowed in.

Members of the delegation were detained from the spot and taken away in a bus to a nearby police station. Interacting with the media, Priyanka Gandhi further hit out at the Centre and refuted allegations that the opposition is misleading the farmers.

"The government should take responsibility of its actions. Its their duty to listen to the farmers. There will be no solution if the government does not listen to the farmers," Priyanka Gandhi concluded.

Farmers continue agitation

The farmers' protest has entered day 26 with the farmers staying firm that they want a total repeal of the Farm acts. Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, they have expressed a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. Previously, the farmers' unions had rejected a proposal sent by the Centre which included the government's readiness in providing a written assurance on the stay of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The unions have also announced that they will write to British MPs to stop UK PM Boris Johnson from attending the Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest. Even so, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has given 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter. On December 20, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks. The PM will not only release the next tranche of PM-Kisan worth Rs.18,000 crore to 80 million farmers but also chat with some of them virtually on Friday.

