Priyanka Vadra Detained On Way To Agra To Meet Family Of UP Man Who Died In Custody

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained on her way to Agra on Wednesday. Vadra was held by the Agra Police after she attempted to meet the family of a sanitation worker who allegedly died in police custody. Section 144 has been imposed in the region by the Agra District Magistrate to prevent political leaders from visiting the city. The police have cited a potential law and order issue in the aftermath of the sanitation worker's death.

Issuing a statement on Priyanka Vadra's detention, the Agra Police told ANI, "Section 144 is imposed. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Police Lines. She will not be allowed to proceed to Agra."

As per sources, she is currently being taken to Lucknow's Police Lines. Her car was earlier stopped at the first toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. An hour before her detention she had questioned why the UP Police was preventing leaders from visiting Agra. She has also stirred up the caste angle by bringing up the death of the Valmiki sanitation worker on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

She took to Twitter and wrote, 'Arun Valmiki died in police custody. His family is seeking justice. I want to visit family. What is the UP government afraid of? Why am I being stopped? Today is Lord Valmiki Jayanti, PM spoke big on Mahatma Buddha, but is attacking his messages.'

This is the second time that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained by the UP Police this month. On October 4, the Congress leader was detained by the police at Hargaon when she proceeded towards Lakhimpur-Kheri to meet the families of the four farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur violence. Vadra had cried foul over her detention and had slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for failing to arrest a person in connection with the death of the farmers. Later she claimed that she was 'arrested' by DCP Piyush Kumar Singh, Sitapur under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) without order or notice. She was held at the PAC Guesthouse in Sitapur.

On October 6, the Yogi Adityanath-led government allowed a Congress delegation to visit the violence-hit region. The same day, Priyanka along with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meet the kin of the farmers in Lakhimpur.