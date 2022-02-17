Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday has responded to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's shocking 'Bhaiyyas' remark and call to not allow people of Bihar and UP to enter the state. Channi sparked a fresh row on Wednesday with his distasteful comments targetting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, Priyanka Vadra has now attempted to justify Channi's remarks and stated that they were taken "out of context". She added that the Punjab CM's remarks meant that "Punjabis will run Punjab".

"The media presented the misconstrued statement. Channi spoke in context and basically wanted to say that Punjabis will run Punjab. I don't think anyone from Uttar Pradesh would want someone from Punjab to become the CM of UP. Similar sentiments were here. And my name is being dragged because thats what they have to do. The BJP tries doing such gimmicks during elections," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Charanjit Singh Channi justifies 'Bhaiyyas' remark

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who received massive backlash for his comments has responded on Thursday. Channi issued a clarification through a video that he had released and claimed that his remarks were "misconstrued". He further maintained that he has immense respect for the migrants who work for the development of Punjab. Channi said that his comments were for leaders like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come to Punjab and create differences.

"My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right," said Channi

'Don't let Bhaiyyas from UP enter Punjab': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stoked a fresh row on Wednesday with his controversial remarks directed towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. He stated that "Bhaiyyas from Uttar Pradesh" should not be allowed to enter Punjab. Moreover, these shameful remarks were made in presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also seen clapping after Channi's remarks.