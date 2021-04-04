Priyanka Vadra Hammered Online For Wishing 'only' People Of Wayanad And Kerala On Easter

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew criticism from people on Sunday for wishing ‘only’ the people of election-bound Kerala and Wayanad on Easter. Priyanka, who was scheduled to celebrate the festival in the southern state as part of her election campaign here, had to cancel the plans after being exposed to Coronavirus.

In a video message shared on Twitter, the Congress leader expressed her inability to celebrate Easter in Wayanad along with her brother, who is an MP from the constituency. In her message, Priyanka Gandhi extended festive greetings to the people of Kerala and prayed for prosperity in the state.

Why only Wayanad?

Soon she was questioned by Twitterati on why she has extended Easter greetings only to Keralites and not to Christians across India. The Congress leader’s wishes to people of a poll-bound state irked the netizens who asked: “Are Christians only in Wayanad? What about the rest of India, won’t you wish rest of the country?”

Why only Wayanad... sirf wahi Christian hai kya bharat me ???

Massage only to the people of vaynad and kerala, but why not people of rest of the india?

Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly on April 6. While LDF hopes to hold power in the state, Congress is doing all it can to reclaim power. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state and fielding of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face has added spice to the contest whose final results will be declared on May 2.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, fearing defeat from the ‘family seat’ of Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi chose to fight from a safer seat of Wayanad in Kerala. Hindus are a minority in Wayanad while Muslims form about 56% of the population here.