UP Govt Falsely Propagating 'crime Is Over': Priyanka Vadra Claims Lack Of Accountability

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. This statement from the Congress leader comes at the backdrop of an encounter that took place between the police and criminals when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no crime in the state and said that crime against women in UP increased by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018.

दलितों के खिलाफ होने वाले कुल अपराध के एक तिहाई अपराध यूपी में होते हैं। यूपी में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध में साल 2016 से 2018 तक 21% की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई।



ये सारे आंकड़ें यूपी में बढ़ते अपराधों और अपराध के मजबूत होते शिंकजे की तरफ इशारा कर रहे हैं।..1/2 pic.twitter.com/yD2BKMjb9T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 6, 2020

"Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability on crimes, the UP government kept falsely propagating "crime is over", she added.

Brutal encounter killing 8 policemen

An encounter took place between the police and criminals when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. Eight Police personnel, including Dy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when the Police team had gone to raid the area. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead.

SSP Kanpur said, "They had gone to arrest him following a complaint of attempt to murder against him. They were ambushed".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the encounter. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member and asserted that perpetrators of the attack will be prosecuted under the law. Meanwhile, UP DGP, HC Awasthi, told reporters that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the incident and informed that forensic teams have collected evidence to unravel the conspiracy.

(with inputs from ANI)