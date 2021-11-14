Priyanka Vadra Meets Mayawati, Offers Condolences On Demise Of BSP Chief's Mother

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, November 14, met the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President, Mayawati at her residence. Priyanka expressed her condolences to Mayawati who lost her mother on Saturday. BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati passed away in Delhi due to heart failure.

According to the BSP statement release, Ramrati, 92, died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment. The release further said that Mayawati left for Delhi immediately after receiving information about her mother's demise. It was also mentioned that Mayawanti's father Prabhudayal passed away at the age of 95 about a year ago.

अति-दुःख के साथ यह सूचित किया जाता है कि बीएसपी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, पूर्व सांसद व यूपी की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बहन कु. @Mayawati जी की पूज्य माता श्रीमती रामरती जी का लगभग 92 वर्ष की उम्र में आज हॉस्पिटल में हृदय गति रुकने से स्वर्गवास हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/cQ6qngZxRd — Bahujan Samaj Party (@bspindia) November 13, 2021

BSP leaders and workers offered condolences on the death of the party president's mother and prayed for peace to the soul.

Yogi Aditynath and others offer condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary Sunil Bansal, and others expressed their condolences to Mayawati who lost her mother on Saturday.

CM Adityanath wrote on Twitter, 'The demise of Smt. Ramrati, the revered mother of former UP chief minister and national president of BSP Ms. Mayawati is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.'

While SP chief Yadav, in a tweet, condoled the death of Mayawati's mother and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सुश्री मायावती जी की माता जी श्रीमती रामरती जी का देहावसान, अत्यंत दु:खद!



दिवंगत आत्मा को ईश्वर अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे।



शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति गहन संवेदना।



भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 13, 2021

BSP gears up for UP 2022 polls

Earlier, BSP president Mayawati had declared that her party will contest all elections “small and big” on its own in the future, signalling the end of the much-discussed Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance forged for the Lok Sabha elections. This announcement was made after she held a meeting with party workers to review the BSP’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

She had tweeted, 'Everyone is aware that forgetting everything of the past as also the anti-BSP and anti-Dalit decisions like reservation in promotions and bad law and order during the SP rule in 2012-2017, BSP adhered to the gathbandhan dharma with the Samajwadi Party in the interest of the country.'

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)