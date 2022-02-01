Priyanka Vadra Picks Up On FM Sitharaman's 'UP Type' Remark On Rahul; Rebuts 'We're Proud'

Days ahead of the commencement of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has picked up on the 'UP type' comment of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made during the first briefing after the presentation of the budget.

During the briefing when asked about Rahul Gandhi's 'zero-sum' comment on the budget, the Finance Minister had paved the way for Minister of State of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to respond. Chaudhary referring to the reporter had said, "You say that Rahul Gandhi did not understand the budget, it is actually true. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji will answer hereafter, all I got to say is that the Budget is going to reap benefits to all, and the same will be evident in some time."

Reviewing Chaudhary's response, Nirmala Sitharaman had then said," I think he has given a typical UP type answer which is good enough for an MP who ran away from UP".

"We UP people are proud to be UP type"

The response of the Finance Minister has caught the attention of the Opposition. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading Congress in Uttar Pradesh, took to her official Twitter handle to slam Nirmala Sitharaman for the comment. While outlining that nothing fruitful has come out from the budget for Uttar Pradesh, she added, "But what was the need of insulting the people of UP in this manner?"

"Understand, the people of UP are proud to be a 'UP type'. We are proud of the language, dialect, culture and history of UP," she added in the post written in Hindi.

..@nsitharaman जी आपने यूपी के लिए बजट के झोले में कुछ डाला नहीं, ठीक है…लेकिन यू पी के लोगों का इस तरह अपमान करने की क्या ज़रूरत थी?



समझ लीजिए, यूपी के लोगों को "यूपी टाइप" होने पर गर्व है। हमको यूपी की भाषा, बोली, संस्कृति व इतिहास पर गर्व है। #यूपी_मेरा_अभिमान — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 1, 2022

UP elections are planned to take place in 7 phases between February 10 to March 7. The state's second to seventh rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.