Priyanka Vadra Questions Bulldozer Action On Shrikant Tyagi; Links Him To BJP

As abusive leader Shrikant Tyagi is still on the run, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to Twitter, she reckoned that the use of bulldozers to demolish the illegal construction of Tyagi at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida was nothing but a facade to cover up for the delay in taking action against him. Sharing pictures where he is seen with top BJP leaders such as Om Birla, Swatantra Dev Singh, JP Nadda and Keshav Prasad Maurya, she contended that he enjoyed the patronage of leaders belonging to the ruling party.

Congress leader Priyanka Vadra remarked, "Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction of the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is a facade. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions. Who is giving 'him the courage to behave indecently with a woman publicly and threaten her by sending 10-15 goons? Who kept saving him? Under whose protection did his hooliganism and illegal business flourish"? SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also been critical of the UP government's handling of the case.

क्या इतने सालों से भाजपा सरकार को नहीं पता था कि नोएडा के भाजपा नेता का निर्माण अवैध है? बुलडोजर कार्रवाई दिखावटी है। इन सवालों के जवाब से सरकार बच रही है



एक महिला के साथ खुलेआम अभद्रता व 10-15 गुंडे भेजकर महिलाओं को धमकाने की हिम्मत उसे कौन दे रहा है? कौन है जो उसको बचाता रहा? pic.twitter.com/3tICtFylMw — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 8, 2022

UP police forms 12 teams

The Noida Police has intensified its action to nab Shrikant Tyagi who allegedly assaulted a woman after having a heated argument with her. As per sources, the police has formed 12 teams to arrest the accused who has been on the run for the last few days. More than 40 police personnel will question the suspects and scan the CCTV footage. Teams have also reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, one of the locations where is believed to be hiding. A day earlier, the police decided to book him under the Gangster Act and affirmed that all his illegal properties will be identified.

Tyagi came under fire after multiple videos of his hurling expletives and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society on August 5 went viral. While Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of BJP's Kisan Morcha, the saffron party denied the claim. He was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). The police also filed a separate FIR against Tyagi as a Toyota Fortuner car owned by him had the official symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government in violation of rules.