Priyanka Vadra Questions 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Flag-code Change; Worries For Khadi Industry

Raising questions and objections over the Central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the completion of 75 years of independent India, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday claimed there was a challenge to the Khadi industry after the amendment to the Flag Code of India earlier this year. She opined that this would lead those employed in the Khadi industry to struggle.

Priyanka Vadra tweeted in Hindi what can be roughly translated as: "Modi Ji, the Tricolour made of Khadi shows the self-reliance of the country and represents the livelihood of lakhs of people who are associated with it. I hope on this historic day you will listen to the Khadi flag manufacturers and take a sensitive decision on their demand".

मोदी जी खादी से बना तिरंगा देश के आत्मबल को दर्शाता है और इससे लाखों लोगों की जीविका जुड़ी है।



आज के ऐतिहासिक दिन पर आशा है कि आप खादी से झंडा बनाने वालों की बात सुनेंगे और उनकी मांग पर संवेदनशीलता के साथ निर्णय लेंगे। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 22, 2022

In yet another tweet she added, "'Vijay Vishwa Tiranga Pyara, Jhand Uncha Rahe Hamara.' These are not mere words, it is the feeling of 140 crore Indians. Our flag is a symbol of unity, pride, tolerance, sacrifice, sacrifice and self-confidence in a country of diverse colours, forms, places, dialects, food habits and beliefs."

"विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा।" ये मात्र शब्द नहीं हैं, 140 करोड़ भारतीयों की भावना है।



हमारा झंडा विविध रंग, रूप, स्थान, बोली-भाषाओं, खान-पान व मान्यताओं वाले देश में एकजुटता, गौरव, सहिष्णुता, त्याग, बलिदान व आत्मबल का प्रतीक है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 22, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi's tweet comes in relation to the Central government's amendment to the Flag Code which was made on January 26, 2022, in which they allowed the use of machine-made polyester National Flags apart from Khadi.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh responded to Prime Minister's tweet and lashed out at the Centre over the amendment to the National Flag Code. Calling the Modi government hypocrite, he stated that they are destroying the livelihood of those who made National Flags from khadi.

"Hippocracy Zindabad! They are destroying the livelihood of those who made the National Flags from Khadi, which Nehru ji described as the uniform of India's independence. From someone who has been a campaigner for the organisation which took 52 years to hoist the National Flag in Nagpur".

हिपोक्रेसी जिंदाबाद!



ये खादी से राष्ट्रीय ध्वज बनाने वालों की आजीविका को नष्ट कर रहे हैं, जिसे नेहरू जी ने भारत की आजादी का पोशाक बताया था।



ये उस संगठन के प्रचारक रहे हैं जिसे नागपुर में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराने में 52 साल लगे। https://t.co/2aajcZAfN5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 22, 2022



Citing the Flag Code Amendment, Congress hits out at PM Modi's ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion mantra in which he stated that Khadi can become a symbol of national pride and a fashion statement.

The National Flag, which has always been woven in Khadi since independence, shall now be made of hand-spun, hand-woven or machine-made cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi post the amendment. This change was made by the government ahead of a nationwide campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The relaxation was done in a bid to encourage citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes to mark the 75th Independence Day ensuring the availability of flags on a large scale and at affordable prices for the general public.

While the move has been welcomed by many, it has also been criticized by the Opposition parties and the Khadi industry. Karnataka Khadi Gramudyog Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS) — a unit that spins the fabric used to make the National Flag launched a protest against the amendment. They have also stopped their operations in the wake of the government's move. The Khadi unit claimed that every year they used to receive orders worth Rs 3-4 crore ahead of Independence Day, but post amendment the demand has decreased and they are facing massive loss.

Marking the special relevance of July 22 in the history of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some interesting nuggets amid the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Prime Minister Modi informed that on this day in the year 1947, the Tricolour was adopted as India's National Flag. He further shared details of the committee that was associated with the Tricolour and the first Tiranga unfurled by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. PM Modi also asked the citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

PM Modi urged the citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes between August 13 to 15 in a bid to strengthen the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Movement. He stated that this movement will deepen the connection with our national flag.

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

As India marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Central Government is set to commemorate with a nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, in which, over 20 crore houses will unfurl the national flag for three days in the month of August.

Beginning July 22, the country will be painted in the colours of the National Flag, including on all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, NGOs, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations, among others. As part of the programme, the Tricolour will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved, said an official statement.

The campaign envisions over 100 crore people participating in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement added.

