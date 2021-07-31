Priyanka Vadra Rakes Up Akshay Kumar's 'mango' Query To PM Modi To Slam Govt On Inflation

Sharpening its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, the Congress party on Saturday said that the Ministers were 'scared' of discussion. Taking to her official Twitter handle, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that they were accustomed to answering questions like 'how do you eat a mango' and is, therefore, unable to answer questions that are of concern to the general public, like questions on the price hike.

The Opposition has been protesting against issues like the Pegasus row, the contentious farm laws among others right since the beginning of the Monsoon session.

वे "आप आम कैसे खाते हैं" जैसे सवालों के आदी हैं, इसलिए बढ़ती महंगाई जैसे आमजनों को परेशान करने वाले सवालों पर संसद में चर्चा करने से डरते हैं। pic.twitter.com/9FnxXuII9I — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 31, 2021

Reacting to the continuous protests, BJP leader and Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur recently said that 'inappropriate behaviours' from the Opposition like throwing papers at speakers, ministers, and media members are highly shameful, and cannot be accepted. "Why is the Opposition running away from the discussions? The opposition doesn't want to utilise the Parliamentary session to discuss important issues," he had stated.

Monsoon session-All you need to know

The ongoing monsoon session has been planned with a total of 19 sittings with both houses--the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—meeting daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break, a statement from the office of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said. As per the said statement, a total of 23 bills are slated to be tabled in the lower house during the session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new.



Some of the key bills that are mentioned in the list include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021, The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 and The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.