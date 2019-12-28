BIG: Priyanka Vadra Says Congress Will Fight UP Polls Alone, Wonders If SP-BSP Are Afraid

General Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted that the party might fight the 2022 state Assembly elections alone. She was speaking at the Congress Foundation Day celebrations in Lucknow.

Vadra said, "We have taken a small step. Without your support and belief, this task cannot be completed. I request all of you to work hard and be associated with us. You might have noticed that other parties in Uttar Pradesh are not staying much, whether it is out of fear or not, I don't know, but I will repeat myself and say that we will keep on raising our voices, even if we have to walk alone."

She continued, "We are not afraid. We have to prepare to fight the next Assembly elections alone and for that, we need a lot of strength. We need everyone on the stage to work hard and show support so that the voice of the Congress party is raised so that the voice of the people and the voice of Uttar Pradesh is raised."

She went on to say that the State of the Uttar Pradesh is not what it should have been like and there is no law and order. Nothing has been done to improve women's safety and a lady cannot walk out on the street out of fear.

She also said that Uttar Pradesh should not be in the dire state that it currently is in. It should have been a symbol and an example of inspirations, growth, prosperity, inclusivity for the entire country. However, she added, that it is not the case and the Congress party will fight to make it better.

Gandhi said that if her party is not in power, they will work towards the prosperity of the people.

