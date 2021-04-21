Priyanka Vadra Slams BJP Over COVID-19 Situation, Says 'its Netas Laughing At Rallies'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over the COVID-19 crisis, saying that when people are crying for medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, the central leaders are seen laughing during election rallies.

"Even today they're busy with campaigning. They are laughing from the stages (at rallies). People are crying, screaming for help, seeking oxygen, beds, medicines, and you're going to huge rallies and laughing! How can you?" she told ANI in an interview.

Vadra said that the Centre is concerned more about power than public health. Stating that the shortage of medical oxygen was due to the lack of logistics, she asked why the government did not make necessary arrangements after knowing that a second COVID-19 wave was likely to hit the country harder.

“Why did it not make arrangements when a second wave was inevitable? The country is facing a shortage of oxygen because there was no strategy, this is the government's failure and bad planning," she said.

"India's production capacity for oxygen is one of the largest in the world. Then why's there a shortage? You had 8-9 months (between first and second wave), your own Serosurveys indicated that a 2nd wave is imminent, you ignored it. You had time. Today, only 2000 trucks in India can transport oxygen. How tragic it is that oxygen is available but it's not reaching where it should," the Congress leader added.

'Why were Indians not prioritised during vaccine distribution?'

Targeting the Centre over the export of Remdesivir injections, Coronavirus vaccines and their subsequent shortage in the country, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the Centre did not prioritise Indians while planning to export anti-viral drugs.

“1.1 million Remdesivir injections were exported in the last 6 months. Today, we are facing a shortage. The government exported 6 crore vaccines between January-March. During this time 3-4 crore Indians were vaccinated. Why were Indians not prioritised? Vaccine shortage is due to bad planning, Remdesivir shortage is due to no planning, oxygen shortage due to no strategy. It's Government's failure,” she said.

Gandhi also claimed that the Centre was not conducting enough tests to lower the infection numbers. “Reports are coming that private labs are being told to stop the testing. Why? What is important - people's lives or your numbers and the image of your government?" she asked.

The Congress leader called on the government to leave its publicity campaigns and focus on its people once. “During such unprecedented times, the government should not engage in blame games. The Opposition leaders are criticising you because there are some things that you have not done. You are going after PR and publicity. Leave all this once and stand with the people,” she said.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi had tested positive for the Coronavirus. On Wednesday, India reported 2,95,041 new cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 1,56,16,130

Total recoveries: 1,32,76,039

Death toll: 1,82,553

Active cases: 21,57,538

Total vaccination: 13,01,19,310

(With inputs from ANI)