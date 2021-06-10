Priyanka Vadra Summons Navjot Sidhu For Crisis Talks As Congress Backs Captain Amarinder

In yet another crucial development in the ongoing Punjab Congress saga, as the three-member panel submitted its report on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dialled Navjot Singh Sidhu promising him that the former minister's concerns will be addressed, sources said. Maintaining that the seniority of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who spearheaded Congress to victory in the 2017 Punjab elections, has to be respected, Priyanka Vadra has reportedly summoned Sidhu to Delhi and assured him that his growing popularity will be rewarded.

As per sources, in its recommendations to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the three-member panel has highlighted that Sidhu is important for the party but he cannot be given the top-most post in the state. Moreover, the committee has recommended two Deputy CMs for Punjab, with one of them likely to be Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources have reported that some MLAs are unhappy with CM Captain Amarinder Singh but will not oppose him. The final decision is expected to be taken on Friday as interim party chief Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting with the three-member panel.

This committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat was constituted on May 28. Captain Amarinder Singh has reportedly cemented his CM seat even as sources indicated that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa is camping in the national capital and has met several party leaders seeking Captain's ouster from the Punjab CMO.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a poster war has broken out between the Captain and Sidhu camps, whereas their families are also now at loggerheads. Captain Amarinder is widely credited for having spearheaded his own win in the 2017 Punjab elections. He was given an assurance about his position by the Gandhi-Vadras as well in the last few days as he travelled to Delhi, while it was suggested that Sidhu may be made Deputy CM.

Congress to appoint new Punjab chief?

Significantly, AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat would also be replaced after the former Uttarakhand CM sought to be relieved on health grounds and in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand elections as well. Sources have indicated that Harish Rawat, who is a part of the three-member panel formed to resolve internal issues, could be sent back to Uttarakhand.

Earlier, sources had informed that former Union Minister Manish Tewari and MLA Vijay Inder Singla are the frontrunners to be appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, heading into the 2022 Assembly Elections. A popular leader in Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla holds the Education and PWD Ministry in Amarinder Singh's Cabinet. He is also the secretary and national spokesperson of the Congress party, same as Manish Tewari. On the other hand, Tewari is an MP from Anandpur Sahib and holds the position of national spokesperson in the Congress party with close ties to the Gandhi family.