Priyanka Vadra To Contest UP Polls From Raebareli Or Amethi? She Says 'not Decided Yet'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been declared as the face of the grand-old-party for the upcoming UP Assembly Elections 2022. From veteran leader Salman Khurshid to the head UP elections committee PL Punia, several leaders have confirmed that the crucial polls will be fought under the leadership of Vadra. Given her recent ground presence post the Lakhimpur violence, and her vocal stance on Hathras, Unnao, Sonbhadra and other incidents, the Congress believes that Priyanka can spearhead the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh to dethrone the BJP.

As Priyanka consolidates her position as the face of the UP elections for Congress, the question remains on whether she will contest the polls. Speculations have arisen on whether she will decide between Rae Bareli or Amethi, both once known to be age-old bastions of the party. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Gandhi remained ambiguous about whether she will step into the political battlefield in UP. The leader asserted that as things develop, she will make a decision on whether she fights the polls from Rae Bareli or Amethi.

Vadra told ANI, "That decision I have not taken yet (on whether to contest from Raebareli or Amethi.) As things develop, I will take the decision. I know you all want me to answer, but I don't have an answer right now, I will see later."

#WATCH | "One day you have to contest, though haven't taken a decision yet..., no answer for the time being, will see later," says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on contesting Raebareli or Amethi in the upcoming State Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/blxQwGs0XA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 19, 2021

Congress To Give 40% Poll Tickets To Women

Earlier today, in a big announcement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared that the Congress has decided to allocate 40% of its poll tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll to women. Explaining the thought process behind this decision, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "If it (proportion of tickets allocated to women) increases here, it will increase at the national level too. I am the UP in-charge. We have taken a decision here with everyone's consent. The rationale for this is that women are not coming together to become a force. They are being divided into caste and religion. The political parties feel that they can women happy by giving a gas cylinder of Rs.2000. But the struggle of women is a very long one." The Congress party has dubbed this move as a 'new beginning' for the party in UP.