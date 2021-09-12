Last Updated:

Priyanka Vadra Tours Rae Bareli; Flags Bid To Retain Congress Bastion In 2022 UP Polls 

Priyanka commenced the tour of Sonia Gandhi’s bastion, Rae Bareli constituency to fuel the morale of the party workers and to take note of ground situation

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Priyanka Gandhi

Twitter


With the arrival of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, the party workers in the state have rolled up their sleeves to turn around Congress’s performance in the upcoming state assembly elections. Priyanka commenced the tour of Sonia Gandhi’s bastion, Rae Bareli constituency to fuel the morale of the party workers and to take note of the ground situation. 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day tour of Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency by paying a visit to a Hanuman temple in Churuva and offering prayers. She was greeted with garlands by party leaders and members upon her arrival in Rae Bareli. 

Congress's attempt to retain bastion Rae Bareli in 2022 polls 

The Congress party is preparing to launch the list of candidates fighting the election, well in time for the 2022 elections. Speaking on the same, the District Congress Committee head of Rae Bareli Vinay Dwivedi told PTI, "Office bearers of the district unit and city unit of the party met Priyanka Ji. Members of various frontal organisations, party candidates and Zila panchayat members of the Congress also met her." At the meeting, she said that party candidates will be declared well in time as the declaration of candidates was rather late in the previous elections, Dwivedi said.

Later in the evening, the Congress General Secretary also visited the Tiloi district of the neighbouring Amethi. She went to Todapur village, Tiloi to meet a family, who lost 3 children due to a wall collapse. 

READ | Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, says State responsible for deaths due to 'mystery fever'


"She also went to Tiloi in the neighbouring district of Amethi, after some party workers from Amethi informed her about an accident. She will tour a rural area of Rae Bareli before leaving for Lucknow," Dwivedi informed.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi hails Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP; Says 'No power can beat farmers' voice'

Congress won only 7 seats in 2017 assembly elections

Since Indira Gandhi's rule, Rae Bareli has been the Gandhi family's bastion. It has five assembly seats, two each won by the Congress and the BJP, and one by the Samajwadi Party. In the 2017 UP assembly elections, Congress was reduced to seven seats overall. The Congress won the Harchandpur and Rae Bareli assembly constituencies in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. 
 

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in UP to boost Congress' confidence for 2022 election

Image: Twitter

With PTI Inputs

READ | UP polls: Congress to embark on 12,000 km-long Yatra; Priyanka Gandhi conducts review meet
READ | Priyanka Gandhi chairs meeting with Congress' election panel to finalise election strategy
Tags: Priyanka Gandhi, Congress, Uttar Pradesh polls
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND