Priyanka Vadra Tours Rae Bareli; Flags Bid To Retain Congress Bastion In 2022 UP Polls 

With the arrival of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, the party workers in the state have rolled up their sleeves to turn around Congress’s performance in the upcoming state assembly elections. Priyanka commenced the tour of Sonia Gandhi’s bastion, Rae Bareli constituency to fuel the morale of the party workers and to take note of the ground situation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day tour of Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency by paying a visit to a Hanuman temple in Churuva and offering prayers. She was greeted with garlands by party leaders and members upon her arrival in Rae Bareli.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed by party workers on her arrival in Raebareli pic.twitter.com/wYdHGOUq5M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2021

Congress's attempt to retain bastion Rae Bareli in 2022 polls

The Congress party is preparing to launch the list of candidates fighting the election, well in time for the 2022 elections. Speaking on the same, the District Congress Committee head of Rae Bareli Vinay Dwivedi told PTI, "Office bearers of the district unit and city unit of the party met Priyanka Ji. Members of various frontal organisations, party candidates and Zila panchayat members of the Congress also met her." At the meeting, she said that party candidates will be declared well in time as the declaration of candidates was rather late in the previous elections, Dwivedi said.



Later in the evening, the Congress General Secretary also visited the Tiloi district of the neighbouring Amethi. She went to Todapur village, Tiloi to meet a family, who lost 3 children due to a wall collapse.

.@priyankagandhi Ji visits the family of 3 children who died due to wall collapse in Todarpur village, Tiloi, Amethi. pic.twitter.com/x252KaIKSr — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) September 12, 2021



"She also went to Tiloi in the neighbouring district of Amethi, after some party workers from Amethi informed her about an accident. She will tour a rural area of Rae Bareli before leaving for Lucknow," Dwivedi informed.

It is a very unfortunate incident. The parents of deceased children have suffered a horrific tragedy. The govt should provide as much support as possible: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a reported wall collapse incident in Amethi pic.twitter.com/uNy4g9G6XK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2021

Congress won only 7 seats in 2017 assembly elections

Since Indira Gandhi's rule, Rae Bareli has been the Gandhi family's bastion. It has five assembly seats, two each won by the Congress and the BJP, and one by the Samajwadi Party. In the 2017 UP assembly elections, Congress was reduced to seven seats overall. The Congress won the Harchandpur and Rae Bareli assembly constituencies in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



