Priyanka Vadra Urges People To Raise Voice Of Annadatas From 'Parliament To The Streets'

Continuing her support to the farmers' protest and demanding revocation of the Centre's farm laws, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra on Friday stated it is the duty of the public to raise the voice of Annadatas 'from Parliament to the streets.' She stressed that if the Nation needs to be abundant in its food supply, then the government has to repeal the farm law and give due respect to the farmers.

अन्नदाता हमारे देश की आत्मा हैं।



संसद में बैठे लोग इन्हीं अन्नदाताओं की वजह से आज संसद में हैं। संसद से सड़क तक अन्नदाताओं की आवाज उठाना हम सबका फर्ज है।



हम किसानों के साथ हैं।

Urging people to be the 'voice' of the farmers, Priyanka Vadra said, "Annadatas are the soul of our country. The people sitting in Parliament are in Parliament today because of these Annadatas. It is the duty of all of us to raise the voice of Annadatas from Parliament to the streets. We are with the farmers. Repeal the black law."

"Farmers grow crops. They keep it running during epidemics. But thanks to Modi Ji, he has brought black agriculture law, which threatens the food power of the country. If the food security of the country is to be maintained, then by repealing these agricultural laws, the respect of the farmers will be returned" - Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

किसान फसल उगाता है। महामारी में भी अन्न कम नहीं होने देता। लेकिन धन्यवाद मोदी जी को?



मोदी जी तो काले कृषि कानून लाए हैं जिससे देश की खाद्यान्न शक्ति को ही खतरा है। यदि देश की खाद्यान्न सुरक्षा बनाए रखना है तो इन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करके किसानों का सम्मान वापस लौटाना होगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2021

Opposition leaders join farmers in protest at Jantar Mantar

Earlier on Friday, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders joined the protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi to extend his support in their protest against the farm laws by raising slogans with placards depicting - 'Save Farmers, Save India'.

Leaders of the Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Gourav Gogoi, and others were present at the protest at Jantar Mantar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Manoj Jha along with AIDMK's, T Siva also participated in the protest.

Taking to media persons, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today all opposition parties have gathered here at Jantar Mantar to extend their support against 'Kala Kanoon' (farm laws). We want a debate over Pegasus, but they (Centre) are not letting it happen. Narendra Modi has snipped in every Indian's phone."

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar slammed the Opposition alleging that they (Congress leaders) want to be in the media's limelight. "If the Opposition is really concerned about farmers, then the government is ready to discuss the issues in Parliament. Why is the opposition not ready to talk? This shows they just want to be in the media's limelight," Tomar said.

Parliament logjam continues as leaders blame each other

Notably, opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their 'twin' demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into the Pegasus snooping issue. Both the Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the beginning of the monsoon session on July 19.

The protesting farmers have been holding demonstrations along the borders of the National Capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.