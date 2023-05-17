Priyanka Vadra Vs PM Modi In 2024 LS Elections? Congress Makes Big Pitch For Oppn PM Face

At a time when Congress hasn't been able to decide Karnataka Chief Minister's candidate, open lobbying for the Prime Minister's face has come to the fore in connection with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party has pitched for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Opposition's face in a bid to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement is surprising as Rahul Gandhi has always been positioned as the sole contender for the top position.

Priyanka Vadra vs PM Modi in 2024 elections?

UP Congress leader Acharya Pramod on Wednesday stirred a row as he stated that Narendra Modi is the biggest face of Indian politics and one needs to be popular, credible, and accepted by all in the run-up to the fight for the PM post. He stated that Priyanka Gandhi is the one and only strong leader who possessed all these three qualities and will defeat PM Modi. The Congress leader went on to appeal to the opposition parties to consider Priyanka Gandhi as the top contender.

Acharya Pramod said, "The 2024 Lok Sabha poll will be the election of the faces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest face of Indian politics. If we want to defeat PM Modi in the general elections and remove BJP from the Centre then the opposition has to unite with a big face-- someone who is popular has credibility and is accepted by all. And, I feel across the nation there is only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who consists of all the above qualities and only option for the opposition".

On being asked about the opposition leaders like Mamata Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Lalu Yadav as the prime minister face and uniting against the saffron party, Acharya stated, "No doubt these people are big personalities but there is appeal is limited to a certain region. Just because these leaders are meeting doesn't mean Modi will lose, citizens will give votes, as we have witnessed in past elections".

The Congress leader further said, "I would like to appeal to the Opposition, if you honestly want to defeat PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections then please make Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister candidate".

He added that this has happened for the first time that PM Modi has become greater than his party (BJP) and this is why now the election will be all about Modi vs who? And the people of the country also want to know this answer. "There is no marriage without the groom, so we have to come up with a reliable face. Priyanka Gandhi should be made the PM candidate otherwise it's not possible to defeat Modi," he said.