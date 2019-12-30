Priyanka Vadra Wants To Be On TV: Sanjeev Balyan's Take On Congress Neta's Protocol Breach

After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that she was misbehaved and heckled by Uttar Pradesh Police, BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan on Monday has said that she does it for television coverage. This comment by him comes after CRPF issued a statement that there was no security breach of Vadra, instead she broke the protocol.

Sanjeev Balyan had earlier made communal remarks on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and the violence in Uttar Pradesh even as 21 people died in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI on Monday, he said, "If she would not have broken the protocol, how would you show her on television? She does all this for coverage."

Sanjeev Balyan's claim

Making a sensational charge on Friday, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sanjeev Balyan has said that 10 to 12-year-old children studying in madrassas in UP were allegedly involved in stone-pelting. Hinting at the alleged role of Darul Uloom Deoband of Saharanpur in the alleged violence perpetrated on Police forces amid protest against the citizenship amendment act (CAA), he said there should be an inquiry. He also questioned why there were children in the protests when they do not understand what is CAA or NRC.

"Kargil MLA called me. He informed that one student of madrassa from Kargil was involved in stone-pelting. Who brought them? I will urge the administration to do a detailed inquiry of why students and small children from madrassas are taking part in protest when they don't understand CAA? Who is bringing them? Deoband is near Muzaffarnagar, so there can be a role, there should be an investigation," he said while speaking to media.

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

Meanwhile, after the Act was passed, Section 144 was imposed in Assam, Tripura, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, there has been an internet shutdown in some areas. Videos of protest going violent and Police brutality has also emerged in from various places. The Opposition has called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act. While 21 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangalore and 4 in Assam, Police have detained several others. The protest still continues even as the BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

