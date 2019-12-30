Priyanka Vadra's Drama Due To 'competition Among 2 Parties', BJP Not One Of Them: UP Dy CM

The CRPF has issued a statement two days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was stopped and attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police. In the statement, the CRPF stated, "unscheduled movement of the protectee without intimation" is not allowed and Priyanka Vadra travelled in a civil vehicle without informing. Reacting to this, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday, speaking to Republic TV has said that Priyanka Gandhi did it to for "cheap publicity"

'She should have informed the officials'

Dinesh Sharma said, "Currently, a competition between the two political parties is going on in Uttar Pradesh, they are Congress and the Samajwadi Party which is for solidifying their minority base. For cheap publicity, the Congress leader planned travelling without informing the security, without wearing a helmet, without proper documents of the vehicle.

She violated the rules. She gets special security (Z+), she should not have changed her itinerary without informing the security and other concerned officials. I think it was done to gain popularity. I think because of false statements, a person's prestige declines. I would say that all the rules should be followed."

'Congress wanted to create this high voltage drama'

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi said, "She is a CRPF protectee and it is absolutely necessary for them to declare their movements. By not informing, they wanted to create this high voltage drama to show to the people how the government is hostile to the Gandhi family or the party. Priyanka Gandhi should be more cautious and careful in future. If something happens to her, who will be responsible? The Government would be responsible."

READ | CRPF statement lays bare how Priyanka Vadra flouted security; rubbishes Congress claims

READ | 'BJP misleading people over regularizing unauthorised colonies': AAP's Manish Sisodia

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's vehicle in Lucknow when she was going to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri who is in jail in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the city. After this, Priyanka Vadra had taken a ride on Congress Dheeraj Gurjar's scooter. She had also alleged that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her.

READ | Leave BJP & we'll all stand with you: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

READ | 'Mamata Banerjee is a ghost fearful of Lord Ram': BJP leader Rajkumari Keshari